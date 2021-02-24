SA weather, China purchase rumors push grain prices up

Grains are firmer overnight with corn, and in particular soybeans, responding to some adverse South American weather China buying rumors, month-end money flow and the U.S. dollar, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.
Net drying will continue across much of Argentina through next Tuesday, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said. Last evening’s GFS model run removed a notable amount of rain that was shown in the midday GFS model for the nation Mar. 5-10, particularly in central and southeastern Argentina. Conditions in most of Brazil will continue to be favorable.
Fertilizer prices are rallying in response to the highest new crop prices in years, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. DAP ($588 per ton last week) and urea ($453/ton) are leading the way with both up over 20% just in February. MAP ($642/ton), and anhydrous ($524/ton) are also sharply higher along with all starter fertilizers with potash was up 15% to $512/ton.
Spring insurance guarantees for corn and soybeans will be the best in several years, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.