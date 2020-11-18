South American weather issues could shift markets, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “Until Mato Grasso in southern Brazil and Argentina get meaningful and widespread soaking rains this is the lead story,” he said.
Grain Markets were mixed overnight. Traders would like confirmation on rumors of further sales to China, Allendale said. On the other hand, there is a slight amount of renewed concern for South America’s crops into December. Additionally, widened concerns over the current virus situation have been balanced by carrots of hope for the coming vaccines.
Export sales to China or Unknown have slowed. The last sale for corn was 206,900 metric tons to Unknown on No. 6, according to Allendale. For soybeans, the last exciting sale was 123,000 tonnes to Unknown on Nov. 9. Traders continue to suggest consistent corn sales to China and more spaced-out soybean sales in the coming weeks.
The Chinese currency is at 30-month highs, and there is talk about China stockpiling crude and ag goods, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. That could mean they will continue to support the soybean and maybe corn market.