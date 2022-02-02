 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Safrinha taking focus in South America

Traders are still focused on South America, but instead of weather are watching acreage of their second crop of the season. “Heavy losses took place to the Safrinha crop last year which dropped Brazilian corn production considerably from initial estimates,” Karl Setzer of Agrivisor said. “While some losses to Brazilian corn production have likely happened this year as well, analysts do not think they are nearly as large.” The expectations for the Safrinha, or second corn crop, are the reason for corn not rallying quite as much as soybeans in recent days.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine appear to have toned down, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said, as Russian President Putin “claims dialogue will be continued over Russia’s security demands.”

