Sales to China, ethanol rebound bodes well for corn

The big news yesterday was definitely the flash sale of an additional 1.1 million metric tons of corn to China, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “Coupled with ethanol coming back on line and slower farmer selling, it has interior bids firming as the cost of replacing goes up,” he said.
The U.S. and China will meet tomorrow in Alaska. Most look for China to agree to buy U.S. goods under the Phase 2 agreement, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. In return the U.S. would drop or reduce the 35% tariff on Chinese imported goods.
In Argentina, today’s rain and the additional occasional periods of shower and thunderstorm activity in the next 10 days will continue to reduce crop stress and stop the decline in crop conditions, according to ADM Investor Services. In Brazil, last evening’s GFS model run was similar to the midday GFS model in showing rain intensity and coverage declining in Mato Grosso, Goias, and Tocantins after Friday which will help support greater fieldwork and help stop the decline in crop conditions.