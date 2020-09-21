We typically don’t rally going into harvest, but this has been an abnormal year, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Showers and thunderstorms in parts of Brazil and Argentina in the next two weeks will help improve topsoil moisture – at least temporarily – for some early season spring planting, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
With markets clamoring over some type of consolidation, the deeply bought market conditions are putting those markets on the defensive, according to Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “This may be the week when we see a slowdown to the recent runs, as U.S. harvest leads to some seasonal pressure,” he said.