Selloff in grains

Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, reported “a sea of red in the ag sector today with the technical and fund selloff in the grains.”
“The fundamentals remain strong for the balance sheets, but the lack of bullish changes to the balance sheet yesterday gives the opportunity for a selloff in the market. Eyes focus more on Quarterly Grain Stocks report on the 31st,” Paumen said.
“The fact the USDA did not raise U.S. corn exports and lower 2020-21 carryout on yesterday’s report weighed on prices,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.
He said some feel the South America corn crop could be below the USDA guess, and delays in plantings due to wet weather and dry conditions in southern Brazil could also lower Brazil’s final corn crop and exports.