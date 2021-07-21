 Skip to main content
Senators seek end to ethanol mandate

The Corn Ethanol Mandate Elimination Act was introduced Tuesday by a bi-partisan group of U.S. senators including Diane Feinstein, D-Calif.; Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Robert Menendez, D-N.J.; and Susan Collins, R-Maine. “That’s a pretty scaring-sounding headline,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “The bill will see massive opposition from Corn Belt state representatives. I would say it will have little chance of passing, but there has been a big push on ethanol lately.”

In South America, drought conditions in Argentina have shrunk the Parana River to its lowest water level in 77 years, which may be offering some support to the bean complex, according to Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The river is a key artery and is experiencing an impact on shipments of cereals including soy and wheat.

Hot and dry conditions in Western Canada are causing “significant uncertainty” in estimating crop yields during the growing season, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada said on Tuesday.

