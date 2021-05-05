 Skip to main content
Session turns to strength for new crop, livestock

Session turns to strength for new crop, livestock

“Grain markets started the session with muted action and light volume, but the story quickly became one of strength in new crop contracts,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Late in the session the livestock gathered buying attention also. Some commodity indexes rose to multi-year highs, spurring talk of additional investment money coming into commodities this week.”

Both nearby July corn and new crop corn futures made new highs today, Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.

“Word that China had cancelled 140 mt of U.S. old crop corn sales offered some resistance. Still some feel China needs that corn and may only cancel or roll to new crop if the supply is not available,” Freed said.

