“Soybeans, soymeal and corn traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wheat traded higher. US stocks are higher. US consumer confidence dropped. (President Trump) is expected to invoke National Defense Act to reopen US meat processing. Markets need to weigh news about the virus versus the slow reopening of US economy.”
Overall, it was a fairly slow day for grains as the end of the month approached. “A quiet day in the grain markets as participants shore up their positions prior to month end,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Spread activity was notes as the balance of May positions get rolled out to the deferred months.”