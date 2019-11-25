Grain markets were narrowly mixed on some technical buying and higher expectations for improving export demand for U.S. grains, Allendale reported. This week is traditionally a slow week for the grain trades due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Improving crop weather in Brazil and Argentina also hung over the market, putting a cap on any rallies.
Unless there is a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade negotiations, a move toward more adverse South American weather or an uptick in U.S. demand, “it definitely feels like markets will turn sideways, with some sleepy price action this week,” said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.