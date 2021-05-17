 Skip to main content
Some traders expect slower trading this week compared to last two

This will be a much slower week of new information compared last week. Money will likely “still slosh around”, but things will quiet down a bit compared to the last two weeks, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.

The USDA crop progress report this afternoon will likely set the tone for the week, Christy said.

After trading over 10 cents lower last night, July corn has recovered to the positive side. “The reversal may give courage to some buyers this morning,” said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

“Increased chances for rain in Brazil later this week will be monitored,” Warren said.

