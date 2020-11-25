There is some rain in parts of Brazil today, but there seems to be long-term dryness ahead which could increase opportunities for U.S. corn and soybeans and finally push soybeans over the $12 level said, Steve Freed of ADM Investors.
Wheat soybeans and corn were all down overnight, with influence from the USDA export inspections report yesterday, Seth Miller of The Andersons said this morning.
Expect added volatility this week, with a lot of traders being out, said Seth Miller of The Andersons.
Grain markets will close at their regular 1:20 p.m. CT today, and will re-open at 8:30am on Friday, Nov.27. Friday will have an early close at 12:05 p.m. And, the weekly export sales report will be delayed until Friday morning due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.