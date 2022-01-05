 Skip to main content
South America experiencing major ‘crop scare’

It’s fair to say that we’re in the midst of a South American crop scare, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “The forecast for Argentina does not look good,” he said. “There is going to be basically nothing in terms of rainfall for the next week to 10 days.”

Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors reported that StoneX’s latest yield forecast for Brazil is 10 million metric tons lower than last year but is also 11 million tons lower than the latest USDA forecast. “Expect the USDA/NASS to take a knife to Brazil’s anticipated yield in next Thursday’s report,” Lawrence said. “The four hardest-hit provinces are Rio Grande de Sol, Parana, Santa Caterina and Matto Grosso do Sol. Based on public and private estimates those four regions could lose 15 to 18 million metric tons (550-690 million bushels) of beans and 5 to 7 (200-280 million bushels) of their first-harvest corn crop. Such yield losses are exceptional and pinch the world balance sheets worse than last year’s drought.”

