South American dryness boosts soybeans

South American dryness boosts soybeans

Mixed trade in grain markets came as South American crops continue to deal with dry weather, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “The wheat market got a bit of a thump on profit taking,” she said.

The Russia/Ukraine situation continues to affect markets. “For futures markets, the largest concern is the potential impact in the corn and wheat markets,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Globally, the Ukraine ranks third in total global wheat exports, as approximately 12% of the world’s supply of wheat is exported out of this region.”

Dollar strength from the Federal Reserve announcement is turning stocks weaker, Heesch said. The Fed left interest rates unchanged but there are possibilities for rising rates in March.

CropWatch Weekly Update

