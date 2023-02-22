Related to this story

Crops finish with little movement

“Corn and soybeans were on both sides before finishing near unchanged in extremely quiet trade,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “Some o…

Corn

“Beneficial rains continued to push north thru northern growing regions of Argentina,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Rain…

Summer frost hits Argentina

There was an odd summer frost event in some areas of Argentina over the weekend. It appears that the vast majority of corn and soybean areas i…

Corn

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange rated Argentina’s corn crop 11% good to excellent (vs 20% last week), according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans lead crop market

Leading up to the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine war, Russia has continued their attacks and insinuated things would ramp up, making the …