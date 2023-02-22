People are also reading…
Grain markets are pulling back lower this morning led by the winter wheat markets. “Equity futures are bouncing back higher from yesterday’s worst performance of 2023,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Attention remains on South America. Argentina’s forecast is dry for next seven days. There was “only minimal damage due to weekend frost,” said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Central Brazil forecast is wet but harvest continues. Brazil yields still being reported above average despite rains, he said.