South American weather affects may come into play soon

Forecasts into early March for South America remain consistent with too much rain in northern Brazil which continues to slow harvest and diminish bean condition while it is mostly dry for southern Brazil and all of Argentina, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. These forecasts will start to become much more important next week.

USDA pegs this year’s corn area at 92 million acres and beans coming in at 90 million acres. “The two-crop total is a little disappointing given the expected farm revenues this year,” said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “But this is a very preliminary, non-farmer survey-based approach, so trade is taking the numbers with a grain of salt.”

Global sales of potash fertilizer look to hit record highs this year, helped by a spike in crop prices, but North American producers are keeping a lid on supplies, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Canada’s Nutrien Ltd and U.S.-based Mosaic Co have benefited as corn, soybean and canola prices climbed to multi-year highs, helped by strong Chinese demand.

