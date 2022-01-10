South American weather dominates grain markets

While the January USDA reports usually have a big impact on the grain markets, South American weather could dominate the news this year, according to The Hightower Report. Brazil's fertilizer market had a slow start to 2022, and prices remain stubbornly high. Farmers are reluctant to close contracts amid sustained high prices, even after a slight year-end drop. High prices may curtail usage ahead of the Safrinha season which might lower yield potential.
The next seven days are going to be ugly for Argentina and Brazil, said Joe Vaclacik of Standard Grain. Rains will be almost non-existent during this period for those areas and temperatures will run well above normal – maybe even in excess of 110F. “This is not any different than what we thought going home last week – it is a confirmation,” he said. “On the flip side, there have been some harvest delays in some of the northern areas in soybean country because they’ve been so wet.”
Argentina’s major agriculture areas will face intense and prolonged heat coupled with little or no rain through Jan. 12, fueling concerns over corn and soybean crops, according to a report from Buenos Aires Grain Exchange. The whole Pampas growing belt will be completely dry in the period, while temperatures are seen above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius). Crop stress currently reaching 40% of the nation’s grain belt will expand to about 75% next week, Commodity Weather Group said in a report.