South American weather key to grain markets

Grain markets will open at 8:30 a.m. today after a long holiday weekend.

Starting off the year, the South American weather story is going to be a big deal, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Most of the corn and soybean growing areas of Argentina saw some rain over the weekend. The dry weather has been the hot topic in the soybean trade. Very, very little precipitation is expected over the next week. It will be hot and dry over the next 10 days.

The markets are focused on Argentina, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. More rain was added for mid-January but the three-day New Year’s break will determine if that change comes just in time. Brazil’s conditions are nearly ideal, while the U.S. has quickly warmed with heavy rains expected this weekend to help refill the Mississippi River.

Brazil’s trade surplus hit a record $62.3 billion in 2022, well above their government’s October projection of $55.4 billion, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.

