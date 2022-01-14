South American weekend forecast could move markets

These three-day weekends during weather markets are sometimes notorious for shifts in the forecast, which calls for rains and cooler weather over the weekend in Argentina and Brazil, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
“If you see a shift in the forecast and this thing looks drier Monday night, that would be very friendly for the market,” he said. “If we’re moving toward a wetter and cooler forecast that would point to a bearish market.”
This week’s trade is a reminder of the wild trade before the Fourth of July weekend when the corn market rallied 80 cents and back over $6 after the bullish July 1 stocks report, only to be flattened by a forecast change over the long weekend, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
“The U.S. forecast was validated and the rain broke down the drought concern then, but we will see if that happens this weekend,” he said. “I am nervous, but believe the South American losses are larger than the benefit of one rain.”