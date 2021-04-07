 Skip to main content
Soy lower despite higher exports

Soybeans were down Wednesday, but data points to higher than expected exports. “Soybeans traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US Feb census Soybean exports were 168 mln bushels vs 101 last year. This was 10 mln bushels higher than expected and could suggest final exports near 2,350 mln bushels vs USDA guess of 2,250.”

It was a fairly quiet day of trading in most markets. "A relatively quiet day in the outside markets, with both energy and equity trading nominally higher,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “The markets seem to remain optimistic as signs of economic recovery continue to prevail and vaccination progress continues.”

Breaking News