Soy markets lead crops lower

“Soybeans and bean meal fell today as Argentina received beneficial rains this past weekend and has a much more promising forecast moving forward,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Both the American and European models are in agreement that Argentina will have better rain chances over the next two week as well as southern Brazil.”

“Grains and oilseeds ran into headwinds today, with November soybeans looking particularly vulnerable to increasing Brazilian production,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “The selling was broad based, as energies and stocks traded lower as well.”

Wheat

Wheat traded higher along with other grains and likely saw some bargain buying amid speculation that export markets could get tighter. However…

Argentine weather rebound expected

The big deal in the grain markets right now is this shift in the Argentina weather forecast, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Rains over t…

Wheat

Russia’s ag statistics agency raised its wheat crop estimate from 102.7 million metric tons to 104.4; USDA is still at 91.0, said Steve Freed …

Corn

The corn market traded lower overnight on China’s economic worries and the South American corn production, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Wheat

Wheat futures followed corn higher yesterday but there is mixed trading today, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.

Crop markets surge after report

“As usual, the USDA Crop Production reports can bring some surprises,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The January data dump by the USDA brought two c…

Corn

South American production comes back into focus as Argentina saw drastic cutbacks to production and crop ratings are ugly, according to Bryant…

