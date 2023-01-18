Soy markets lead crops lower

People are also reading…
“Soybeans and bean meal fell today as Argentina received beneficial rains this past weekend and has a much more promising forecast moving forward,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Both the American and European models are in agreement that Argentina will have better rain chances over the next two week as well as southern Brazil.”
“Grains and oilseeds ran into headwinds today, with November soybeans looking particularly vulnerable to increasing Brazilian production,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “The selling was broad based, as energies and stocks traded lower as well.”