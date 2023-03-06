People are also reading…
“The markets were mixed to start the week with the soybeans trading higher while the wheat and corn were lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is having his congressional testimony tomorrow and Wednesday where the market will be looking to hear what the Fed is thinking about their rate hike plan."
“(Corn) Export inspections at 35.4 mln were about as anticipated,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Considering sales have been on the slow side in recent weeks, today’s figure, while not tiny, is still on the slow side to meet expectations for yearly sales. While there is time for export sales to increase, the likely hood of a cut on Wednesday’s WASDE report is expected.”