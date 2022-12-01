 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soy takes hit Thursday

“Grain markets today were led lower by soybean oil after the EPA RFS levels were seen as disappointing to the trade,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybean oil closed locked limit lower in five trading months which pulled soybeans lower, while wheat remains on a path of least resistance which appears to be lower. Corn followed along and closed lower as well.”

Traders continue to watch reports on the South American weather. “Brazil weather is favorable with crop estimates now above USDA 152 mmt,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “This offsets concern about dry Argentina weather. Wire services are beginning to ask analysts for estimates for USDA December supply and demand report.”

