“Even with record weekly export sales, November soybeans closed sharply lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since September 20. The outlook for good harvest weather plus some long liquidation selling has helped to pressure the market.”
“Corn futures traded lower despite better than expected weekly US export sales,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some of the selling was linked to profit talking and squaring positions before harvest. Most still feel US farmer may try to store as much of the harvest as they can. This year’s crop is also slow to dry down so farmers are waiting for the crop to dry down.”