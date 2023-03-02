People are also reading…
“Soybeans and wheat left corn behind today, as they continued yesterday’s positive momentum in lower volume trade,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Crude oil was slightly higher, the dollar was up 500, and the S&P rallied back near 4000 after a Fed official mentioned a possible pause in rate hikes by mid to late summer.”
“The window for Brazil corn exports is starting to close,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Preliminary export data out of Brazil showed that corn exports from (there) slipped quickly. Even with the decline, the totals seen for February saw corn exports trend well above the most recent years, Only in the 2015-2016 marketing year did Brazil ship more corn to the export market.”