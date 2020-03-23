“The grain markets were thought to have garnered strength from hopes of increased demand for meal and wheat,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The corn market lagged beans and wheat on dwindling demand for corn use for ethanol. The stocks market is still on the defensive although has bounced of lows made earlier in the session.”
Soybean exports were ahead of last year’s pace, and domestic soymeal demand was good. “Weekly US soybean exports were near 21 mln bu. vs 31 last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Season to date exports are near 1,146 vs 1,049 last year. USDA goal is 1,825 vs 1,748 last year. Increase in domestic soymeal demand is supporting soybean prices.”