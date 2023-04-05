People are also reading…
Analysts are looking ahead to next week’s USDA WASDE report, and assessing expectations for it as well as the global export picture. “Next Tuesday, April 11, will be the monthly WASDE report – it is expected to show tight soybean carryout,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Brazil soybean export prices continue to trend lower.”
General weakness in other commodities and a stronger US dollar pulled wheat markets down Wednesday. The stock market struggles also impacted crop markets. “A further advance in the US dollar plus weakness in the stock market and other commodity markets helped to pressure (wheat),” the Hightower Report said.