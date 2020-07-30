With seven months complete in the year to measure Chinese phase 1 purchases, imports are behind 2017 levels instead of the 50% higher as needed to meet the target, said Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging.
Export sales for new crop soybeans “were gigantic” this morning at 3,344,200 compared to estimates of 1.5 million to 2 million metric tons, said Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging. Soybeans had been weaker overnight but the huge export sales total has the chance to push beans higher, Lardy said.
Corn, soybeans and wheat are all down this morning following lots of negative news overnight, said John Payne of Daniels Trading. At this point, China could buy if they want to; they have the money, but it’s not clear if China will meet their U.S. export goals, Payne said.