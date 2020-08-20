Encouraging numbers from the Pro Farmer Tour, and improving weather is pressuring prices early Thursday, said Ryan Kelbrants of CHS Hedging said this morning.
The Pro Farmer Tour showed higher than expected yields in Illinois and more news is expected today. There’s good drama with field tours, but much still depends on the rain and the crop finishing, said John Payne of Daniels Trading. “It’s tough to get bullish this time of year,” he said.
On the export scene, a high ranking Chinese official reported China and the U.S. will hold trade talks on the Phase 1 trade agreement between the two countries “in the coming days,” said Ryan Kelbrants of CHS Hedging.