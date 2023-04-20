People are also reading…
Traders continue to watch soybean export news. “With US soybeans roughly $90/mt above Brazilian supplies and US sales starting to slip vs. year ago, it’s becoming more difficult to support the current USDA export forecast of 2.015 bln bu.,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said.
Crop markets faced selling pressure on Thursday, with outside markets showing weakness. “Strong selling pressure in the wheat market and technical selling pressure triggered by weak outside markets moved corn futures to challenge the bottom of the most recent trading range,” Total Farm Marketing said.