Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

In an effort to reduce their reliance on huge soybean imports China has proposed a 3 year plan to cut soybean meal feed rations to 13% from 14…

Wheat

“The wheat market turned things around later in the session to finish double digits higher across the three classes,” Bryant Sanderson, with C…

Weather continues to impact planting

Traders are continuing to monitor weather as planting season begins in earnest. “A cool and wet extended forecast will keep field work to a mi…

Wheat

The wheat market is trading lower on improving weather, the Black Sea grain deal, and less demand, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.