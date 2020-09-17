The soybean market remains in a steep uptrend with the extreme overbought technical readings, The Hightower Report said this morning. “However a dry forecast suggests that harvest selling pressures could emerge soon,” the Report said.
Of the last 13 days, China has had flash sales, 10 which supports prices, Mike Lung of Allendale, said this morning.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments Wednesday that the economic outlook is “highly uncertain” are weighing on most outside stocks, ADM Investors said this morning.