 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybean traders march “boldly” today

Soybean traders march “boldly” today

“Soybean Bulls march boldly into USDA report, expecting tighter world stocks,” said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.

However, The Hightower Report says today, bearish news from USDA or more negative news on weather, is needed to keep soybeans moving up.

The WASDE report is out today at 11 a.m. CT. Conab, out of Brazil, is set to release their updated production estimates on Thursday as grain markets started today mixed with soybeans up and wheat down, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Trade was caught off guard today when China cancelled previous corn bookings of 380,000 metric tons, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Export sales to China struggle this year compared to last year as they have favored Ukrainian corn imports due to cheaper prices from their re…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn earlier this morning shows small signs of strength but faded into the coffee break,” said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. In his morning out…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn has a “weaker tone this morning, pressured by soybeans and crude oil,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “Dry weather is expected in …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News