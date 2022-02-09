Soybean traders march “boldly” today

“Soybean Bulls march boldly into USDA report, expecting tighter world stocks,” said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.
However, The Hightower Report says today, bearish news from USDA or more negative news on weather, is needed to keep soybeans moving up.
The WASDE report is out today at 11 a.m. CT. Conab, out of Brazil, is set to release their updated production estimates on Thursday as grain markets started today mixed with soybeans up and wheat down, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.