Soybean traders watching energy crisis in China

After rain moves through the eastern Corn Belt, near-term forecasts are drier, which should aid the harvest pace into next week, “and harvest pressure could limit gains,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise market update today.
Internationally, one problem John Payne of Daniels Trading division of Stonex Trading Inc. draws attention to today is concerns issues with electricity and the production of goods in China. While some factories aren’t getting enough power to operate, earlier today, China's state planner called on state companies to provide “sufficient power supply” to fertilizer producers amid soaring prices. “There was also talk yesterday about this emergency use being extended to Chinese crushers,” Payne said.