 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybean traders watching energy crisis in China

Soybean traders watching energy crisis in China

After rain moves through the eastern Corn Belt, near-term forecasts are drier, which should aid the harvest pace into next week, “and harvest pressure could limit gains,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise market update today.

Internationally, one problem John Payne of Daniels Trading division of Stonex Trading Inc. draws attention to today is concerns issues with electricity and the production of goods in China. While some factories aren’t getting enough power to operate, earlier today, China's state planner called on state companies to provide “sufficient power supply” to fertilizer producers amid soaring prices. “There was also talk yesterday about this emergency use being extended to Chinese crushers,” Payne said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Economic concerns out of China are “giving many commodities a ‘risk off’ feel to start the week,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures are down 34 cents since last Friday’s close heading into a 3-day holiday weekend. “The contract’s 200-day moving average at $5.03…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn harvest is 10% complete, up 4 from last week and just above the 9% average for this date. 59% is rated Good/Excellent, up 1 from last wee…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures eroded overnight on follow-through from Friday’s weak finish. “Strong harvest progress is seen weighing on last week’s rally and …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Talk of smaller-than-expected yield results in Illinois this week amid firm demand has helped elevate prices off of last Friday’s fresh 5-mon…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Chicago soybean futures start the new week with double digit losses, amid broad commodity selling, Brugler Marketing said this morning.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News