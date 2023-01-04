 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans bouncing back today after hard fall yesterday

While soybeans were “down hard” to start the year, with funds selling an estimated 12,000 contracts, Keven Stockard of CHS Hedging said today, “the selling may have been overdone”as the soy complex bounced higher overnight. “Recent rain totals in Argentina are being debated but the 7-10 day Euro model is trending drier, while rain continues to overwhelm Brazil,” he said.

People are also reading…

For corn, if the weather turns more normal in Argentina, the market is vulnerable to pull out some of the weather premium, The Hightower Report said today.

Markets are waiting for The Federal Reserve to release the minutes from their December meeting today at 1 p.m. CT, giving more insight into how long interest rates will continue rising and setting the tone for 2023, Stockard said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Russia’s wheat crop keeps getting bigger. The improved outlook is due to slightly higher yields in some areas, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard G…

Soybeans

“Soybeans ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of needed rains across the dry areas of Argentina and concern abo…

Wheat

With “definite winterkill” happening after last week’s cold weather, “it certainly feels like the March wheat contract has cratered,” William …

Wheat

Wheat futures are supported by talk that 2023 export supplies may have peaked. Higher Dollar today could offer resistance, said Steve Freed of…

Soybeans

The corn market traded either side of unchanged overnight in thin holiday trade, and like corn, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging expects soybean trad…

Corn

Corn ended the year just above its 200-day moving average and will look to build on an improving export outlook, said Kevin Stockard of CHS He…

Corn

The corn market was weaker overnight on spillover weakness in the wheat market, said Ann Heesch of CHS Hedging. Prices drew additional pressur…

Wheat

“All 3 classes of wheat showed double-digit gains today on light volume, with little in the way of new fundamental inputs,” CHS Hedging said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News