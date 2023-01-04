Soybeans bouncing back today after hard fall yesterday

While soybeans were “down hard” to start the year, with funds selling an estimated 12,000 contracts, Keven Stockard of CHS Hedging said today, “the selling may have been overdone”as the soy complex bounced higher overnight. “Recent rain totals in Argentina are being debated but the 7-10 day Euro model is trending drier, while rain continues to overwhelm Brazil,” he said.
For corn, if the weather turns more normal in Argentina, the market is vulnerable to pull out some of the weather premium, The Hightower Report said today.
Markets are waiting for The Federal Reserve to release the minutes from their December meeting today at 1 p.m. CT, giving more insight into how long interest rates will continue rising and setting the tone for 2023, Stockard said.