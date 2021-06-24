 Skip to main content
Soybeans continue slide

Grain markets continued trading lower, with the exception of wheat which saw gains today. "Weather is still the focus," Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said.

The stock market was higher as jobless claims were lower and a boost from an announced infrastructure bill. The bipartisan bill is reported to have "$312 billion for transportation, $109 billion for roads and bridges, $66 billion for passenger and freight rail, and $49 billion in public transit. Increased IRS enforcement is expected to bring in $100 billion in revenues to partially fund the deal," Stockard said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

