Soybeans’ direction “unclear” to start the week

Export and condition reports will drive the ag trade to start the week as will the fallout from Hurricane Ida. So far energy markets have held their ranges pretty well, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.

Hurricane Ida made landfall yesterday and was reportedly strong enough to temporarily reverse the flow of the Mississippi river near New Orleans. “Oil rigs appear to be mostly unharmed by the storm, allowing prices to relax after being sharply higher overnight,” Michaela White of CHS Hedging said today.

As far economics, the Fed Chairman focused more on the pandemic than battling inflation in his report last week, making it clear that they would not pull back their support of the economy until the pandemic was “solved”, TFM said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

