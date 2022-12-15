Soybeans fall after "impressive" numbers

People are also reading…
“Today’s export sales report was likely already priced into the market because when the impressive (soybean) numbers were released, prices fell right away,” Total Farm Marketing said. “U.S. soybean export sales totaled 108.1 mb with sales to China and unknown destinations making up 78% of the total.”
“Totally a macro day in the Ag space,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Wall Street tumbled on recession fears. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates 50 basis points this week with additional rate hikes to continue into the new year, above 5%, levels not seen since 2007. Oil markets were on the defensive on worries about slowing demand and strength in the US$.”