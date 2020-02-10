“Quiet day in the ag markets ahead of the USDA’s monthly Supply and Demand report tomorrow at 11 a.m.,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said Monday afternoon.
While the U.S. dollar continued to show decent strength since the start of February, Heesch reported the news Monday was the U.S. and China said they would honor their respective commitments in the phase one trade agreement.
“Soybeans and soymeal traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There were rumors that China may have bought 2-3 cargoes of U.S. new-crop soybeans. Word that the world’s largest shipper of soymeal filed for bankruptcy in Argentina may have also helped soymeal gain on soy oil."