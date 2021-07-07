 Skip to main content
Soybeans higher on Chinese rumors

Soybeans higher on Chinese rumors

China news and weather forecasts helped provide some support Wednesday. “Soybeans traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Rumors of China asking for US new crop soybean prices is offering support. Talk that late next week, a ridge of high pressure could form in north plains and upper Midwest may also be offering support.”

Grain markets recovered from a somewhat weak start to the day. “Grain markets found some support after early-morning weakness today,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The petroleum complex was weaker on follow-through selling from yesterday’s reversals and the Dollar Index continued with its stronger trend but did weaken into the close.”

