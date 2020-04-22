“Talk of China buying U.S. soybeans yesterday may be the reason for the technical price hook reversal Tuesday and today’s higher value in May,” Stewart-Peterson said. “It was circulated that an announcement would come tomorrow.”
Analysts are also watching for the impact of the latest coronavirus legislation.
“A bit of relief came to the row crops from a rebound in the crude oil market and hope of increased demand for soybeans,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The House is expected to approve the $484 billion coronavirus bill tomorrow.”