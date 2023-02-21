People are also reading…
Leading up to the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine war, Russia has continued their attacks and insinuated things would ramp up, making the thought of raising crops very bleak for farmers, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The markets were mixed coming off a long weekend with corn and beans supported as the market focuses on SA crop worries from adverse weather conditions and wheat moved lower on winter storms moving across the U.S. Midwest, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.