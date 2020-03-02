“Soybeans, soymeal, soyoil and corn traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wheat traded lower. Talk of Central Bank lowering rates to help economies and offset concern that the coronavirus will slow economies helped most markets. Lower Russia wheat prices weighed on wheat.”
“Though China has not made inquiries yet about U.S. corn or DDG export prices, there are signs that Chinese industry is ramping up operations, which is supportive,” Stewart-Peterson said. “In addition, China is now ready to issue tariff waivers for major importers. The U.S. dollar index traded at its lowest level today since January 17 and is also supportive.”