Soybeans lower as swings continue

“Soybeans traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Favorable US weather, slowdown in US soybean export demand and lower SA soybean and soymeal prices weighed on prices. Uncertain US summer weather and talk of new China interest for US Oct soybean could offer support near key prices.”
Commodity markets have been seeing swings lately, and analysts are also watching trends with the dollar. “Commodity markets continued to see sizeable swings in the ag space, while the dollar is showing signs of recovery and energy prices were higher,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said.