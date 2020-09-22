We are seeing a lot of volatility to start this week in a “sell first and ask questions later type- market,” said Oliver Sloup in his biweekly report of Blue Line Futures.
Grain trade is “choppy” this morning with ups and downs today following yesterday’s losses and amid fears of Europe restrictions over the pandemic, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.
Strong selling was evident Monday across equities and commodities as fears of new shutdowns in Europe were coming due to coronavirus case counts climbing and a stimulus package not coming in the U.S. as Washington DC fights over the open Supreme Court seat, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Markets did “get hammered” yesterday, but it had a “pretty good comeback” overnight, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.