“The virus continues to wreak havoc around the world,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There are many concerns sifting around the globe, from necessary equipment for healthcare workers and possible port closures that have taken place or are expected to take place. Fears are that we are headed for a recession or that we are already in a recession.”
Expanding livestock production in China did provide some optimism for grain markets. “News of expanding livestock production in China is supportive, and China bought 756,000 tons of corn today from the U.S.,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The export situation in Argentina is still the source of much confusion, which is ultimately supportive.”