Recent soybean purchases gave traders some hope on Tuesday. “The row crops were stronger on recent Chinese soybean purchases and hope for the buying to continue,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The wheat market drew pressure as the HRW harvest begins. Corn shuffled around in quiet trade.”
However, demand concerns and good crop conditions are providing some resistance to crop markets. “Drop in global food, feed and fuel demand continues to offer resistance to grain prices,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA rated the US soybean crop 70% good/excellent. This was higher than expected.”