The soybean market was unable to hold on to a mid-session rally, but prices still finished the day in positive territory. The Hightower Report says meal prices recovered after hitting a contract low Monday. Bean oil remains on the defensive as it attempts to recover from a six and a half month low posted earlier this week.
Outside markets continued to put pressure on the corn market Wednesday, reports Stewart-Peterson. Top on this list is crude oil futures, which broke through the key $50 per barrel level. Equity markets also fell after early session strength.