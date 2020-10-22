“Despite being in the thick of harvest right now, soybeans are still thriving in a bull market,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The USDA reported this morning 81.8 mln bu. of soybeans were sold for export last week and over half of that was bought by China. Shipments totaled 92.5 mln bu. last week, putting the export commitment at 76% of the USDA’s entire export estimate for 20-21.”
“Soybeans, soymeal, soyoil and corn traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soybean, soymeal and corn made new highs. Good weekly US corn and soybean export sales offered support. Rain and snow across the US Cornbelt slowed corn and soybean harvest this week. US Presidential debate is tonight. US stocks are higher.”