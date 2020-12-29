 Skip to main content
Soybeans surge as grains rally

2020 is finishing “with a bang” in the grains, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said as soybeans shot up on Tuesday. “How much more upside is left is the big question,” he said, as the market continues to find positive momentum.

Today’s big rally was inspired by the soymeal market, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Renewed concerns of tightening supplies in South America and a huge backlog of shipments to get going on in Argentina rocked the soy complex and encouraged the move higher in corn and wheat.”

