Soybeans surge to open week

The soybean market continued to lead the charge in the grains, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said, as South America deals with dry weather. The new strain of COVID-19 in in Britain is rattling energy and equity markets, Heesch said, despite vaccines starting to get on the market.
Choppy trade has headlined today’s trade, with some “tremendous” volatility, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said, but that could be expected with a short trading week.
The markets will have an early close on Thursday and closed on Friday for the Christmas holiday.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.